Melbana Energy - Alameda-1 On Track to Spud Next Week



Highlights:



- Program on track to test 4 separate targets - combined Prospective Resource (Best Estimate) of 236 million barrels of oil

- Derrick for drilling rig raised; camp site fully operational

- Drilling of Alameda-1 exploration well expected to commence on or about 13 September, subject to remaining equipment and materials arriving at site on schedule

- Civil works for Zapato-1 well pad proceeding on schedule



Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) (Melbana) is pleased to report that the derrick of the drilling rig has been raised at the site of the Alameda-1 exploration well, thereby bringing the commencement of drilling operations for this two-well program an important step closer. The Alameda-1 camp site is now operational, with services and utilities in place and connected.



The setting of the conductor pipe is expected to occur later this week. Drilling operations are then expected to commence following final testing of all rig equipment and safety systems. The blow out preventer stack is being readied for installation (see Figure 2 below) once surface casing has been installed and cemented.



