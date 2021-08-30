View All Melbana Energy News

Melbana Energy - Block 9, Cuba Operations Update



Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) (Melbana) is pleased to provide this update on progress made towards the drilling of its two high impact exploration wells onshore Cuba in its Block 9 contract area (“Block 9 PSC”).



Preparations for drilling Alameda-1



Camp facilities for the Alameda-1 drilling program have been delivered to site and installation and hook up of water, sewerage and other utilities have commenced. Containers with rig parts and other equipment have also started to arrive on site.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



