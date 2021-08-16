Media ReleasesMelbana Energy

Melbana Energy - Block 9, Cuba Operations Update

16 Aug 2021 12:24 PM


Highlights:
- Drilling operations on Alameda-1 well forecast to commence on 13 September 2021
- Mobilisation dates agreed with contractors
- Shipments of remaining equipment and inventory scheduled to arrive in Cuba this month
- Inspection of drilling rig undertaken and satisfactorily completed
- Civil works related to second exploration well (Zapato-1) commenced
- Entitlements offer launched to fund Melbana’s share of remaining projected commitments (inclusive of contingency)
- Block 9 drilling program is for the drilling of two exploration wells testing four separate targets. Total Prospective Resource 236 million barrels of oil (Best Estimate)* - Melbana 30%.

