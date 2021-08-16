View All Melbana Energy News

Melbana Energy - Block 9, Cuba Operations Update



Highlights:

- Drilling operations on Alameda-1 well forecast to commence on 13 September 2021

- Mobilisation dates agreed with contractors

- Shipments of remaining equipment and inventory scheduled to arrive in Cuba this month

- Inspection of drilling rig undertaken and satisfactorily completed

- Civil works related to second exploration well (Zapato-1) commenced

- Entitlements offer launched to fund Melbana’s share of remaining projected commitments (inclusive of contingency)

- Block 9 drilling program is for the drilling of two exploration wells testing four separate targets. Total Prospective Resource 236 million barrels of oil (Best Estimate)* - Melbana 30%.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document