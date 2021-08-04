View All Melbana Energy News

Melbana Energy - Non-Renounceable Issue



For a non-renounceable entitlement issue of two (2) Shares for every thirteen (13) Shares held by those Shareholders registered at the Record Date at an issue price of $0.02 per Share to raise up to $7,128,773 (based on the number of Shares on issue as at the date of this Prospectus) together with one (1) free attaching New Option for every two (2) Shares subscribed for and issued (Offer).



The Offer is fully underwritten and lead managed by Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited (AFSL 234666) (Underwriter). Please refer to Section 8.4 for details regarding the terms of the Underwriting Agreement.



