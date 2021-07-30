View All Melbana Energy News

Melbana Energy - Non-Renounceable Issue



Melbana Energy Limited (ACN 066 447 952) (ASX: MAY) (the Company) is seeking to raise up to approximately $7,128,773 (before costs) through a pro rata non-renounceable entitlements offer of two (2) fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Share) for every thirteen (13) Shares held by eligible shareholders on 10 August 2021 at an issue price of $0.02 per Share together with one (1) free attaching option for every two (2) Shares subscribed for, exercisable at $0.035 each on or before 12 months from the date of issue (Option) (Entitlement Offer). The Entitlement Offer is fully underwritten by Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited, who is also acting as Lead Manager.



Indicative use of proceeds of Entitlement Offer



The Company proposes to use the proceeds of the Entitlement Offer as follows:



