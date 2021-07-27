View All Melbana Energy News

Melbana Energy - Quarterly Activities Summary & 5B to 30 June 2021



Cuba - Block 9 Drilling Program



• Drilling operations forecast to commence in early September 2021.

• Construction of well pad and access roads for first exploration well completed.

• Orders placed for manufacture and supply of drilling inventory and equipment. Goods arriving in Cuba subsequent to the end of the quarter.

• Melbana’s project management team for the upcoming two well drilling program arrived in Cuba.



Australia



• WA-488-P (the permit containing the Beehive prospect) was sold to a subsidiary of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG). EOG intends to drill an exploration well targeting the Beehive Prospect following receipt of regulatory approvals.

• Melbana to receive an upfront payment of US$7.5 million as consideration, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals for the sale. It may also receive a further payment of US$5 million, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions subsequent, and a royalty payment of US$10 million for every 25 million barrels of oil produced in the event of a successful exploration well.

• Payment of $397,000 received from sale of AC/P50 to Santos and SapuraOMV and is also entitled to future royalty payments in the success case. Exploration well planned for 2022.

• Option granted to Santos and SapuraOMV over AC/P51 which, if exercised, would result in Melbana receiving similar payments and contingent royalties as for the sale of AC/P50.



Corporate



• Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary.

• Cash balance of $10.7 million at end of quarter



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document