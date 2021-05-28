View All Melbana Energy News

Melbana Energy - Sale of Shares by Executive Chairman (Corrected)



Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) (Melbana or the Company) advises that its Executive Chairman, Andrew Purcell, has sold a portion of his holding in the Company via off-market transactions to existing shareholders of the Company that wished to increase their holding in Melbana ahead of the upcoming drilling programs.



The sale of the shares was for personal financial reasons, including settling tax obligations and a property purchase, and executed in accordance with the Company’s Securities Trading Policy.



