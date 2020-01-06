View All Mayur Resources News

Mayur Resources Announces Geological Surveys Completed



Mayur will seek to delineate further JORC Mineral Resources and new Ore Reserves at its Orokolo Bay Industrial Sands Project and Depot Creek Coal Project after completing a regional Light Detection And Ranging (LIDAR) survey across the assets in Papua New Guinea.



High resolution imagery recorded by the survey will be processed to deliver an accurate, gridded digital terrain (ground surface) model at both Depot Creek and Orokolo Bay that will enable accurate Resourcing and Reserving work to be completed.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



