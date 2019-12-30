View All Mayur Resources News

Mayur Resources Announces Depot Creek Phase 1 Coal Drilling Complete



Mayur Resources (ASX: MRL) has completed the first phase of its resource upgrade and extension drilling program at its Depot Creek Coal Project in Papua New Guinea’s Gulf Province. The program included the compleOon of 45 shallow backpack rig holes reaching depths of up to 9m to test and confirm seam continuity across the deposit. The field work also included the collection of 14 channel samples at various out cropping seams.



