View All Mayur Resources News

Mayur Resources, Pilot Plant At Orokolo Bay On Track For Construction in 2020



Mayur Resources’ (ASX: MRL) plans to build a pilot plant at its Orokolo Bay Industrial Sands Project in Papua New Guinea (PNG) next year remain firmly on track following the purchase of key plant equipment and mobile machinery.



The construction, commissioning and operation of the small-scale bulk sampling pilot plant represents Stage 1 of our joint venture with China Titanium Resources Holdings (CTRH) , who will invest up to $25 million for a 49% stake in the Orokolo project.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document