Mayur Resources, CCL Project Financing Update

Mayur Resources (ASX: MRL) is pleased to advise its Central Cement & Lime Project in Papua New Guinea (PNG) is another step closer to development with debt lead arranger KPMG Corporate Finance receiving Letters of Interest from a number of lenders wishing to participate in the debt financing of the US$350 million project.



KPMG approached a variety of debt providers around the world including commercial banks and export credit agencies linked to the Engineering, Procurement and Construction providers for the 100% Mayur-owned project which has a target annual output of 1.65Mt cement/clinker and 200,000t of quicklime for supply to PNG and Australia.



