Mayur Resources results of Annual General Meeting



Mayur Resources Limited (ASX:MRL) advises that each of the resolutions put to securityholders at the annual general meeting held on 29 November 2019 were approved. The outcome of each resolution is shown below.



Please note that the Board resolved to remove Resolutions 13 to 16 prior to the commencement of the Annual General Meeting. The Board intends to consult with the Company’s major shareholders

to ensure an appropriate remuneration structure is put in place for the Company’s key management personnel.

