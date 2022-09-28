Magnetite Mines - 2022 Corporate Governance Statement & Appendix 4G

View All Magnetite Mines News

Magnetite Mines Limited ABN 34 108 102 432 (Company) has established a corporate governance framework, the key features of which are set out in this statement. In establishing its corporate governance framework, the Company has referred to the recommendations in the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations 4th edition (Principles and Recommendations).



This Corporate Governance Statement discloses the extent to which the Company followed the recommendations set out in the 4th edition of the Principles and Recommendations (recommendations) for the period 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022 (Reporting Period). The Company has followed each recommendation where the Board has considered the recommendation to be an appropriate benchmark for its corporate governance practices. Where the Company's corporate governance practices follow a recommendation, the Board has made appropriate statements reporting on the adoption of the recommendation. In compliance with the "if not, why not" reporting regime, where, after due consideration, the Company's corporate governance practices do not follow a recommendation, the Board has explained its reasons for not following the recommendation and disclosed what, if any, alternative practices the Company has adopted instead of those in the recommendation.



