Magnetite Mines - Transforming To Meet Growing High-Grade Market

13 Sep 2022 01:45 PM


Highlights

  • Magnetite Mines is increasing the scale of its flagship Razorback Iron Ore Project to meet accelerating market demand for premium iron ore products
  • Following market feedback, the scale of the initial development is being increased to at least 5Mtpa
  • Optimisation studies are underway to investigate a range of higher-grade iron ore products, potentially including high-value Direct Reduction (DR) grade concentrates
  • Following optimisation, a refocused DFS will be undertaken, taking advantage of all transferable outcomes from studies and work programmes completed to date
  • The Company has enhanced its marketing, governance, technical and project capability with a range of highly-credentialled Board and leadership appointments
