Magnetite Mines - Transforming To Meet Growing High-Grade Market



Highlights



Magnetite Mines is increasing the scale of its flagship Razorback Iron Ore Project to meet accelerating market demand for premium iron ore products

Following market feedback, the scale of the initial development is being increased to at least 5Mtpa

Optimisation studies are underway to investigate a range of higher-grade iron ore products, potentially including high-value Direct Reduction (DR) grade concentrates

Following optimisation, a refocused DFS will be undertaken, taking advantage of all transferable outcomes from studies and work programmes completed to date

The Company has enhanced its marketing, governance, technical and project capability with a range of highly-credentialled Board and leadership appointments For more information, download the attached PDF.



