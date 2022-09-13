Magnetite Mines - Transforming To Meet Growing High-Grade Market

Highlights
-
Magnetite Mines is increasing the scale of its flagship Razorback Iron Ore Project to meet accelerating market demand for premium iron ore products
-
Following market feedback, the scale of the initial development is being increased to at least 5Mtpa
-
Optimisation studies are underway to investigate a range of higher-grade iron ore products, potentially including high-value Direct Reduction (DR) grade concentrates
-
Following optimisation, a refocused DFS will be undertaken, taking advantage of all transferable outcomes from studies and work programmes completed to date
-
The Company has enhanced its marketing, governance, technical and project capability with a range of highly-credentialled Board and leadership appointments
