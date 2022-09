View All Magnetite Mines News

Magnetite Mines - Investor Webinar - Transforming To Meet High-Grade Market



Magnetite Mines Limited (“MGT” or “the Company”) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to a webinar hosted by CEO Tim Dobson, ‘Magnetite Mines (MGT) Transforming to Meet Growing HighGrade Market.’



Date: Monday, 19 September 2022

Time: 11:00 AEST



Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5193434747866120205



For more information, download the attached PDF.



