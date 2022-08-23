View All Magnetite Mines News

Magnetite Mines - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer



Magnetite Mines Limited (“MGT” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Tim Dobson as Chief Executive Officer, effective from 23rd August 2022, completing a process announced on 19th April this year. Mr Stephen Weir, who has been Acting Chief Executive Officer since April, will resume his role as Chief Development Officer.



Mr Dobson is a highly-accomplished resources executive with more than 30 years’ international experience in senior leadership roles. He has a track record of successfully developing, operating, and transforming mining projects and operations. He holds a degree in Extractive Metallurgy from the WA School of Mines.



Most recently, Mr Dobson was Chief Executive Officer of ASX-listed Heron Resources. He arrived in the role as COVID-19 impacts forced mine closure in early 2020 and established a strategic process leading to the refinancing and resumption of mining operations.



