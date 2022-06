View All Magnetite Mines News

Magnetite Mines - Director Appointment/Resignation



Magnetite Mines Limited (ASX:MGT) (Magnetite Mines or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Simon Wandke as Non-Executive Director, effective immediately.



Mr Wandke is a highly-accomplished C-suite leader, with extensive global iron ore leadership, strategy, value chain and commercial experience in major resource organisations.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document