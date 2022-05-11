View All Magnetite Mines News

Magnetite Mines Secures Muster Dam Tenement



Highlights



* Magnetite Mines has been formally granted the Muster Dam tenement (EL6746) by the South Australian Department for Energy and Mines

* Muster Dam is hosted in the same Braemar Iron Formation as the Company’s flagship Razorback Iron Ore Project leading to potential processing flow sheet and infrastructure synergies

* The Company plans to assess and develop any iron ore opportunities available at the tenement in parallel with the Razorback Iron Ore Project

* Muster Dam offers a new growth and development opportunity for Magnetite Mines and is a natural complement to the large Razorback Iron Ore Project



