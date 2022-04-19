View All Magnetite Mines News

Magnetite Mines - Strategic Board and Management Changes



Magnetite Mines Limited (Magnetite Mines or the Company) is pleased to announce a number of planned changes to the Board and the Executive Leadership team effective May 15, 2022.



Current Technical Director, Mark Eames, will take on the role of Chair of the Board. Mr Eames is an experienced industry executive and has worked with Mr Schubert in the last three years to develop the low-capital staged approach for Razorback.



Current Chief Development Officer Stephen Weir has been appointed Acting CEO. As former Managing Director of RFC Ambrian, Mr Weir is a highly experienced corporate finance executive, who, with his background in engineering, has successfully steered the Magnetite Mines team through the complexities of the PFS and DFS study currently underway.



