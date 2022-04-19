Media ReleasesMagnetite Mines

View All Magnetite Mines News


Magnetite Mines - Renounceable Rights Issue to raise up to $15.8M

19 Apr 2022 09:18 AM


RENOUNCEABLE RIGHTS ISSUE TO RAISE UP TO $15.8 MILLION

  • 1 for 5 Renounceable Rights Issue to raise up to $15.8 million
  • Partially underwritten to $5 million by Lead Manager Mahe Capital
  • Attractively priced at 2.5 cents per share
  • Discount of 39% to the last price of 4.1 cents and 26% to the 30-day VWAP
  • With every 2 New Shares, shareholders receive 1 free attaching New Option
  • New Options will have Exercise Price of 5 cents, term of 1 year and will be listed
  • Shareholders can trade their rights and apply for additional shares and options
  • Rights to start trading from 21 April 2022
  • Directors intend to participate in full or in part
  • Funds to be used to complete the Definitive-Feasibility Study (DFS) for the Company’s flagship Razorback Iron Ore Project and to advance discussions with
  • project financiers.

Magnetite Mines Limited (“MGT” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a 1 for 5 renounceable rights issue (“Rights Issue”) at 2.5 cents per share to raise up to approximately $15.8 million before costs. For every 2 new shares subscribed, eligible shareholders will receive 1 free attaching new option with an exercise price of 5 cents expiring 12 months from issue. The Company will apply for the quotation of the new options on the ASX.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.