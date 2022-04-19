Magnetite Mines - Renounceable Rights Issue to raise up to $15.8M

RENOUNCEABLE RIGHTS ISSUE TO RAISE UP TO $15.8 MILLION
1 for 5 Renounceable Rights Issue to raise up to $15.8 million
Partially underwritten to $5 million by Lead Manager Mahe Capital
Attractively priced at 2.5 cents per share
Discount of 39% to the last price of 4.1 cents and 26% to the 30-day VWAP
With every 2 New Shares, shareholders receive 1 free attaching New Option
New Options will have Exercise Price of 5 cents, term of 1 year and will be listed
Shareholders can trade their rights and apply for additional shares and options
Rights to start trading from 21 April 2022
Directors intend to participate in full or in part
Funds to be used to complete the Definitive-Feasibility Study (DFS) for the Company’s flagship Razorback Iron Ore Project and to advance discussions with
project financiers.
Magnetite Mines Limited (“MGT” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a 1 for 5 renounceable rights issue (“Rights Issue”) at 2.5 cents per share to raise up to approximately $15.8 million before costs. For every 2 new shares subscribed, eligible shareholders will receive 1 free attaching new option with an exercise price of 5 cents expiring 12 months from issue. The Company will apply for the quotation of the new options on the ASX.
