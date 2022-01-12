Media ReleasesMagnetite Mines

Magnetite Mines - Appointment of New Non-Executive Directors

12 Jan 2022 09:38 AM


Magnetite Mines Limited (ASX: MGT) (Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of two new NonExecutive Directors of the Company, Mr. Jim McKerlie and Mr. Paul White, effective immediately.

The Company is committed to the highest standards of corporate governance and is progressively ensuring that it meets the provisions of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Principles of Good Corporate Governance and Best Practice Recommendations as announced in our Annual Report.

These appointments will result in the Board having a majority of Non-Executive Directors, consistent with ASX Recommendation 2.4 of the Governance Guidelines and the Company’s strategy of strengthening the Board’s experience and expertise for the benefit of all shareholders. 

