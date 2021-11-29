Media ReleasesMagnetite Mines

Magnetite Mines - Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting

29 Nov 2021 06:28 PM


Magnetite Mines Limited (ASX: MGT) (Company) wishes to advise that all the resolutions put to the shareholders of the Company at the Annual General Meeting held on 29 November 2021 were carried with the requisite majority by way of a poll.

In accordance with Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 and Listing Rule 3.13.2, details of the resolutions and the votes cast in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy voting summary.

