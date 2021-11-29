View All Magnetite Mines News

Magnetite Mines - Confirmation of Exercise Price For Issue of Director Options



Magnetite Mines Limited (ASX: MGT) (Company) refers to the Company’s Notice of Annual General Meeting announcement dated 28 October 2021 and Resolutions 3 and 4 in respect to the proposed issue of Director Options to Mr Peter Schubert or his nominee(s) and Mr Mark Eames or his nominee(s).



The exercise price of the Director Options will be equal to a premium of 60% of the volume weighted average price of the Company’s shares on ASX for the 14 trading days immediately prior to the date of the Annual General Meeting and an expiry date of 3 years from the date of issue.



