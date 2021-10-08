View All Magnetite Mines News

Magnetite Mines - Appointment of Hatch to Razorback DFS



Magnetite Mines Limited (Magnetite Mines or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Hatch, a global engineering, project management and professional services company, to complete the Process Plant section of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS). This is an important contract award for the Company and represents the largest component of the DFS expenditure and completes the appointment of major engineering roles.



Hatch’s Scope builds upon the Process Plant design and AACE Class 4 Estimate that was completed as part of the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS), the results of which were released by the Company in July 2021. Key areas of work include:



• Designing a metallurgical test programme to confirm comminution and processing properties.

• Improving and defining the process flow sheet based on metallurgical results and optimisation reviews.

• Developing the mechanical, piping, electrical, structural, and civil engineering to support an AACE Class 3 Capital Cost estimate: and

• Providing Construction and Procurement input to develop the contracting strategy for execution



