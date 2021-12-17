Media ReleasesMMJ Group Holdings

MMJ Group Holdings - Results of Meeting

17 Dec 2021 12:33 PM


MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX: MMJ) ("MMJ") is an Australian listed specialist investment company which concentrates on producing capital growth for shareholders over the medium to long term from investments in listed and unlisted equities and other financial assets.

Results of Annual General Meeting

MMJ held its Annual General Meeting virtually via Automic Group’s online platform at 12.00pm on 17 December 2021.

MMJ’s Chairman, Peter Wall, commented that “The MMJ Board is delighted that our shareholders have supported the recommendations by the Board”.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2, please be advised that all resolutions (resolutions 1 to 7) in the MMJ Notice of Annual General Meeting were determined by poll and passed by the requisite majorities at the Annual General Meeting.

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), summaries of the poll voting results and proxy votes for the resolutions are attached.

