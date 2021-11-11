MMJ Group Holdings Investor Update Live Audio Webinar

View All MMJ Group Holdings News

MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX: MMJ) ("MMJ") is an Australian listed specialist investment company which concentrates on producing capital growth for shareholders over the medium to long term from investments in listed and unlisted equities and other financial assets.



MMJ Live Audio Webinar



MMJ is pleased to announce it will be hosting a live audio webinar of the Investor Conference Call on 17 November 2021.



The Investor Conference Call will be conducted via Finance News Network.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



