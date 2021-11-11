Media ReleasesMMJ Group Holdings

MMJ Group Holdings Investment Portfolio Report as at 31 October 2021

11 Nov 2021 06:10 PM


MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX: MMJ) ("MMJ is an Australian listed specialist investment company which concentrates on producing capital growth for shareholders over the medium to long term from investments in listed and unlisted equities and other financial assets.

MMJ Investment Portfolio Report as at 31 October 2021

MMJ is pleased to provide the MMJ Investment Portfolio Report as at 31 October 2021 which includes the disclosure pursuant to Listing Rule 4.12.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

