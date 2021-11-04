Media ReleasesMMJ Group Holdings

MMJ Group Holdings - 2021 AGM - Amended Proxy Form

04 Nov 2021 09:46 AM


MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX: MMJ) ("MMJ") is an Australian listed specialist investment company which concentrates on producing capital growth for Shareholders over the medium to long term from investments in listed and unlisted equities and other financial assets.

2021 AGM Notice of Meeting – Amended Proxy Form

On 3 November 2021, MMJ released the Notice of Meeting, Proxy Form and Letter to Shareholders in respect of the 2021 Annual General Meeting, MMJ has attached the Proxy Form with an amendment to reflect that resolutions 6 and 7 are not related to remuneration matters (refer Step 1 in the attached Proxy Form). All other aspects of the Proxy Form and Notice of Meeting remain unchanged.

MMJ is not sending hard copies of the Notice of Meeting (Notice) to Shareholders as the meeting will be held as a virtual meeting as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. To review and download the Notice, please go to https://www.mmjgh.com.au/agm

For more information, download the attached PDF.

