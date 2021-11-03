View All MMJ Group Holdings News

MMJ Group Holdings - 2021 AGM Notice of Meeting



MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX: MMJ) ("MMJ") is an Australian listed specialist investment company which concentrates on producing capital growth for Shareholders over the medium to long term from investments in listed and unlisted equities and other financial assets.



2021 AGM Notice of Meeting



MMJ wishes to advise that the 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Friday, 17 December 2021 at 12.00pm (AEDT). Please find attached the Notice of Meeting, Proxy Form and Letter to Shareholders.



In light of the restrictions that have been introduced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the AGM will be held as a virtual meeting via MMJ’s share registry, Automic Group’s online platform only. MMJ is not sending hard copies of the Notice of Meeting (Notice) to Shareholders. To review and download the Notice, please go to https://www.mmjgh.com.au/agm



For more information, download the attached PDF.



