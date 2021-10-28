View All MMJ Group Holdings News

MMJ Group Holdings - 2021 Annual General Meeting



MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX: MMJ) ("MMJ") is an Australian listed specialist investment company which concentrates on producing capital growth for shareholders over the medium to long term from investments in listed and unlisted equities and other financial assets.



Virtual Annual General Meeting



MMJ wishes to advise that the 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on 17 December 2021 at 12 pm.



In light of the restrictions that have been introduced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the AGM will be held via Automic Group’s online platform only.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



