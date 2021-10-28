Media ReleasesMMJ Group Holdings

MMJ Group Holdings - 2021 Annual General Meeting

28 Oct 2021 12:02 PM


MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX: MMJ) ("MMJ") is an Australian listed specialist investment company which concentrates on producing capital growth for shareholders over the medium to long term from investments in listed and unlisted equities and other financial assets.

Virtual Annual General Meeting

MMJ wishes to advise that the 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on 17 December 2021 at 12 pm.

In light of the restrictions that have been introduced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the AGM will be held via Automic Group’s online platform only.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

