MMJ Group Holdings Investment Portfolio Report as at 30 September 2021

13 Oct 2021 07:03 PM


MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX: MMJ) ("MMJ”) is an Australian listed specialist investment company which offers the opportunity to invest in a globally diversified portfolio holding investments in private (typically pre-IPO) and public companies in high growth industries. MMJ’s current investments are largely minority holdings in Australian and offshore cannabis-related businesses with investments being added in other high growth industries such as but not limited to natural resources, healthcare and the digital economy.

MMJ Investment Portfolio Report as at 30 September 2021

MMJ is pleased to provide the MMJ Investment Portfolio Report as at 30 September 2021 which includes the disclosure pursuant to Listing Rule 4.12.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

