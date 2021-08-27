View All MMJ Group Holdings News

MMJ Group Holdings invests USD1m in Brainworks Foundry Inc.



MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX: MMJ) ("MMJ") is an Australian listed specialist investment company which offers the opportunity to invest in a globally diversified portfolio holding investments in private (typically pre-IPO) and public companies in high growth industries. MMJ’s current investments are largely minority holdings in Australian and offshore cannabis-related businesses with investments being added in other high growth industries such as but not limited to natural resources, healthcare and software services technology.



MMJ invests USD1m in Brainworks Foundry Inc.



MMJ has completed an investment of USD1m in unlisted Brainworks Foundry Inc. (“Brainworks”). MMJ’s investment was part of a total pre-IPO equity financing of USD3.7m to fund the expansion of its Medio Labs laboratory testing operations in the United States of America. The investment was made from MMJ’s existing cash reserves.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document