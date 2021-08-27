Media ReleasesMMJ Group Holdings

MMJ Group Holdings - Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement

27 Aug 2021


MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX: MMJ) ("MMJ") is an Australian listed specialist investment company which offers the opportunity to invest in a globally diversified portfolio holding investments in private (typically pre-IPO) and public companies in high growth industries. MMJ’s current investments are largely minority holdings in Australian and offshore cannabis-related businesses with investments being added in other high growth industries such as but not limited to natural resources, healthcare and software services technology.

MMJ Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement

MMJ in accordance with ASX Listing Rules 4.7.3, 4.7.4 and 4.10.3 attaches its Appendix 4G with the 2021 Corporate Governance Statement. 

