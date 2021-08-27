View All MMJ Group Holdings News

MMJ Group Holdings - Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement



MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX: MMJ) ("MMJ") is an Australian listed specialist investment company which offers the opportunity to invest in a globally diversified portfolio holding investments in private (typically pre-IPO) and public companies in high growth industries. MMJ’s current investments are largely minority holdings in Australian and offshore cannabis-related businesses with investments being added in other high growth industries such as but not limited to natural resources, healthcare and software services technology.



MMJ in accordance with ASX Listing Rules 4.7.3, 4.7.4 and 4.10.3 attaches its Appendix 4G with the 2021 Corporate Governance Statement.



