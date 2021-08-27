Media ReleasesMMJ Group Holdings

MMJ Group Holdings - Annual Report to shareholders

27 Aug 2021 09:35 AM


Chairman’s Letter

Dear Shareholders,

I am pleased to provide a review of our operations for the financial year ended 30 June 2021. While the year has undoubtedly had many challenges, we have undertaken some positive steps towards building longer term value for Shareholders.

MMJ remains uniquely positioned in the Australian market as the only listed investment company offering investors the opportunity to invest in a diversified portfolio of unlisted and listed cannabis related businesses in Australia and offshore. During the year, Shareholders approved further diversification of MMJ’s investment mandate. Now, strategic investments can be made in private (typically pre-IPO) and public companies in other high growth industries such as natural resources, pharmaceuticals and software services technology.

