View All MMJ Group Holdings News

MMJ Group Holdings Investment Portfolio Report May 2021



MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX: MMJ/OTC Code MMJJF) ("MMJ") is an Australian-listed company whose core business is holding minority investments along the cannabis value-chain in Australia, Canada and Europe. MMJ is also able to make investments in sectors outside of cannabis, such as but not limited to, natural resources, pharmaceuticals and software services technology.



MMJ Investment Portfolio Report as at 31 May 2021



MMJ is pleased to provide the MMJ Investment Portfolio Report as at 31 May 2021 which includes the disclosure pursuant to Listing Rule 4.12.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document