MMJ Group Holdings - Change in registered office



MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MMJ) ("MMJ"), is an Australian listed company whose core business is holding minority investments along the cannabis value-chain in Australia, Canada and Europe. MMJ is also able to make investments in sectors outside of cannabis, such as but not limited to, natural resources, pharmaceuticals and software services technology.



In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.14, MMJ wishes to advise that as of 23 March 2021 its registered office and principal place of business will change to:



Suite 5706, Level 57, MLC Centre

19-29 Martin Place

SYDNEY NSW 2000

AUSTRALIA



For more information, download the attached PDF.



