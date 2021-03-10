View All MMJ Group Holdings News

MMJ Group Holdings - MMJ Shareholder Webinar 17 March 2021



MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MMJ) ("MMJ"), is an Australian listed company whose core business is holding minority investments across along the cannabis value-chain in Australia, Canada and Europe.



MMJ is also able to make investments in sectors outside of cannabis, such as but not limited to, natural resources, pharmaceuticals and software services technology.



MMJ Live Audio Webinar



MMJ is pleased to announce it will be hosting a live audio webinar of the Investor Conference Call on 17 March 2021.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document