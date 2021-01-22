View All MMJ Group Holdings News

MMJ Group Holdings - Embark Health Investment Update



MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MMJ) ("MMJ") is an Australian listed company whose core business is holding minority investments along the cannabis value-chain in Australia, Canada and Europe. MMJ is also able to make investments in sectors outside of cannabis, such as but not limited to, natural resources, pharmaceuticals and software services technology.



Embark Health Update



In the attached release Embark Health Inc. ("Embark") provided an update on the progress achieved during calendar 2020. Embark started the year as a pre-revenue applicant to Health Canada and ended the year with a processing licence (Issued February 7, 2020) and a sales licence to sell edibles, extracts and topicals (Issued December 4, 2020) from Health Canada.



