View All MMJ Group Holdings News

MMJ Group Holdings - Management Agreement with Embark Ventures Inc Update



MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MMJ) ("MMJ"), is an Australian listed company whose core business is holding minority investments along the cannabis value-chain in Australia, Canada and Europe. MMJ is also able to make investments in sectors outside of cannabis, such as but not limited to, natural resources, pharmaceuticals and software services technology.



Change in Name of MMJ’s Investment Manager



In January 2021, the Investment Manager of MMJ’s investments, Embark Ventures Inc., changed its name to Parallax Ventures Inc (“Parallax”). Parallax has been engaged by MMJ as the Investment Manager of MMJ’s cannabis assets since 1 June 2019. There have been no other changes to personnel or operations of Parallax.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document