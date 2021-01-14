View All MMJ Group Holdings News

MMJ Group Holdings Investment Portfolio Report December 2020



MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX: MMJ/OTC Code MMJJF) ("MMJ") is an Australian-listed company whose core business is holding minority investments along the cannabis value-chain in Australia, Canada and Europe. MMJ is also able to make investments in sectors outside of cannabis, such as but not limited to, natural resources, pharmaceuticals and software services technology.



MMJ Investment Portfolio Report



MMJ is pleased to provide the MMJ Investment Portfolio Report as at 31 December 2020 which includes the disclosure pursuant to Listing Rule 4.12. The net asset value at 31 December 2020 detailed in the attached Investment Portfolio Report is subject to the statutory audit review by our independent auditor, BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd, at 31 December 2020 which is expected to be completed during February 2021.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



