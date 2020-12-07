View All MMJ Group Holdings News

MMJ Group Holdings - Embark Health Investment Update



MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MMJ) ("MMJ"), is an Australian listed company whose core business is holding minority investments across along the cannabis value-chain in Australia, Canada and Europe.



MMJ is also able to make investments in sectors outside of cannabis, such as but not limited to, natural resources, pharmaceuticals and software services technology.



Embark Health Update



In the attached release Embark Health Inc. ("Embark" or the "Company") announced that it has been granted an amendment to its Health Canada licence for the sale of cannabis extracts, cannabis topicals and edible cannabis products from their facility in Delta, British Columbia.



For more information, download the attached PDF.





