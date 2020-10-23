View All MMJ Group Holdings News

MMJ Group Holdings - 2020 Annual General Meeting



MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MMJ/OTC Code MMJJF) ("MMJ"), an Australian-listed company that specialises in managing a portfolio of investments along the cannabis value-chain in Australia, Canada and Europe.



2020 AGM Notice of Meeting



MMJ wishes to advise that the 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on 30 November 2020 at 12.00pm (AEDT). Please find attached the Notice of Meeting, Proxy Form and Letter to Shareholders.



