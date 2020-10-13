View All MMJ Group Holdings News

MMJ Group Holdings Investment Portfolio Report as at 30 September 2020



MMJ (ASX Code MMJ/OTC Code MMJJF) is a global cannabis investment company (ABN 91 601 236 417). MMJ owns a portfolio of minority investments and aims to invest across the full range of emerging cannabis-related sectors including healthcare, technology, infrastructure, logistics, processing, cultivation, equipment and retail.



MMJ is the only listed Australian investment company which offers the opportunity to Australian investors to invest in unlisted and listed cannabis-related businesses in Australia and offshore.



MMJ has a proven track record in acquiring and realising considerable value from its cannabis related investments.



Since 2015, MMJ has created a significant number of investment opportunities from its connections in Canada and Australia in the private investment sector and realised exits when it is to the benefit of MMJ and its shareholders...



