MMJ Group Holdings announces date for Virtual Annual General Meeting



MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MMJ/OTC Code MMJJF) ("MMJ"), an Australian-listed company that specialises in managing a portfolio of investments along the cannabis value-chain in Australia, Canada and Europe.



Virtual Annual General Meeting



MMJ wishes to advise that, the 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on 30 November 2020 at 12.00pm. MMJ had previously advised that the AGM had been scheduled for 2 November 2020.



In light of the restrictions that have been introduced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the AGM will be held via Automic Group’s online platform only.



It is anticipated that Shareholders will be sent the Notice of Meeting which will contain details of how to attend the virtual AGM on or around 30 October 2020.



An election of directors will be held at the AGM. Valid nominations for the position of director must be received by MMJ on or before 19 October 2020.



