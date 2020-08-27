View All MMJ Group Holdings News

MMJ Group Holdings - Update on MMJ investment in Harvest One



MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MMJ) ("MMJ"), is an Australian listed company that specialises in managing a portfolio of investments along the cannabis value-chain, in Australia, Canada, and Europe.



MMJ’s investment in Harvest One – Loan Repayment



MMJ is pleased to advise that Harvest One Cannabis Inc.’s ("HVT" or "Harvest One") (TSX-V: HVT; OTCQX: HRVOF) has completed the sale of its United Greeneries’ licensed cannabis cultivation and processing businesses located in Duncan, British Columbia (“the Duncan Facility”), to Costa Canna Production Limited Liability Partnership.



HVT has completed the repayment of the secured loan of CAD2m1 from MMJ (“the Loan”) from the proceeds of sale of the Duncan Facility.



The Loan was advanced in January 2020 to provide HVT with the flexibility needed to continue the implementation of its strategic plan while continuing to evaluate longerterm financing options.



