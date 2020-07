View All MMJ Group Holdings News

MMJ Group Holdings Investor Update Live Audio Webinar



MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MMJ/OTC:MMJJF) ("MMJ"), an Australian-listed company that specialises in managing a portfolio of investments along the cannabis value-chain in Australia, Canada and Europe.



MMJ Live Audio Webinar



MMJ is pleased to announce it will be hosting a live audio webinar of the Investor Conference Call on 15 July 2020.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



