MMJ Group Holdings - Harvest One Loan Update

MMJ is pleased to advise that, in continued support of Harvest One Cannabis Inc.’s ("HVT" or "Harvest One") (TSX-V: HVT; OTCQX: HRVOF) previously-announced strategic review initiatives, MMJ has entered into an agreement with HVT pursuant to which MMJ has agreed to defer the repayment of its secured loan to HVT in the amount of CAD2.0 million (the “Loan”), until the earlier of: (i) 31 August 2020; and (ii) the closing or termination of the sale by HVT of its United Greeneries’ licensed cannabis cultivation and processing businesses located in Duncan, British Columbia, to Costa Canna Production Limited Liability Partnership (“Costa LLP”) and 626875 B.C. Ltd. (the “Transaction”).



