MMJ Group Holdings - Embark Health Investment Update



In the attached release Embark Health Inc. ("Embark" or the "Company") announced that they have entered into a binding letter of intent dated June 29, 2020 with Mesa Exploration Corp. (TSXV: MSA) (“Mesa” or the “Company”), pursuant to which Mesa and Embark intend to complete a business combination or other similarly structured transaction which will constitute a reverse take-over of Mesa (the “Transaction”). A comprehensive news release will be issued by Mesa and Embark setting out the terms of the Transaction, which shall include information about Mesa upon closing of the Transaction and the proposed financing of Embark in connection with the Transaction (the “Concurrent Financing”).



MMJ has a minority holding in Embark (refer below).



