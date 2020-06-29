View All MMJ Group Holdings News

MMJ Group Holdings Announces Update on MMJs investment in Harvest One



On 26 June 2020, Harvest One Cannabis Inc. ("HVT" or "Harvest One" or the “Company”) (TSX-V: HVT; OTCQX: HRVOF) has announced a number of key initiatives:



a) Sale of Duncan Facility and its related operations confirms Harvest One’s strategic transition to a cannabis-focused Consumer Packaged Goods (“CPG”) company



b) Duncan Facility sale streamlines Harvest One’s operating model and significantly improves its cost structure and strengthens balance sheet



c) CAD1.5 million bridge financing secured to fund working capital in advance of the closing of sale of Duncan Facility and its related operations



d) Announcement of HVT financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2020.



A copy of the HVT announcement is attached to this ASX announcement.



