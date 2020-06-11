View All MMJ Group Holdings News

MMJ Group Holdings announces WeedMD corporate update



MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MMJ) ("MMJ"), is an Australian-listed company that specialises in managing a portfolio of investments along the cannabis value-chain in Australia, Canada and Europe.



WeedMD Investor Presentation



MMJ attaches the following release by one of MMJ’s largest investees, WeedMD Inc. (TSXV:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), in relation to its operations.



WeedMD Inc. is a federally-licensed producer of cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets in Canada. The WeedMD release provides an update on the Company’s indoor and outdoor cultivation and extraction operations for the medical and adult use markets.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



